Letter: GOP lawmakers blind to industrial farms' destruction

Regarding "Plan backed by Sen. Roy Blunt would mean influx of federal cash to Missouri for species protection" (Oct. 11): It's interesting that Sen. Roy Blunt is sending documents to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson concerning funding species protection in Missouri because Parson initiated passage of Senate Bill 391, which prohibits Missouri localities from passing health and environmental regulations over Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations stricter than state regulations.

Missouri regulations allow spraying liquid manure 300 feet from wells, abandoned wells, sinkholes, caves, streams that go to groundwater, and 100 feet from permanently flowing and intermittent streams. State regulation also allows building football field-sized liquid manure storage structures within 100 feet from wetlands and 300 feet from an impoundment for human water consumption.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that a 4,000-hog feeding operations can produce as much waste as a city of 16,000. If that is so, we're all going to need more than Blunt's bill to protect us from the mega-effects of manure on nature's landscape.

Sally Sandy • Eureka