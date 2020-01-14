Letter: GOP lawmakers chasing power, losing their soul

I wonder what it takes to get intelligent, well-educated people (Republicans in Congress) to regularly dismiss their morals and the truth, in their efforts to support such a destructive and loathsome individual, President Donald Trump. History reveals our current situation is not unique. It is a textbook manipulation of societal norms and disregard for the rule of law by a leader who demands personal loyalty above the greater good.
By repeating lies over and over, the truth is supplanted with an alternate reality. By attacking enemies with heartless ferocity, those who might stand up are cowered and pushed into submission. Powerless minorities are offered up as the reason for economic and social inequality. The ensuing chaos removes both civility and trust in our institutions.
But there has been an unprecedented turnover rate for congressional Republicans since 2016. There has also been record-setting turnover in the current administration due to resignations and the firing of those who spoke up. Those who have left realized that there is no point in chasing money and power if you lose your soul in the process.
Hopefully, more Republican senators will reflect on, and embrace, that same fundamental belief in the coming weeks when it's time to vote.
Kevin Walsh • Overland