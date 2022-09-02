Letter: GOP lawmakers don’t take climate change seriously

I recently wrote Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley as well as Rep. Ann Wagner asking them what the Republican Party’s plan was for addressing this threat and how it would be implemented. I pointed out that most scientists who study the issue believe that climate change is significantly linked to human activity, but that even if one was not absolutely convinced of this, it would seem prudent to act as if this was at least possible and address the issue. I received no response from Hawley or Wagner, and the response from Blunt was clearly boilerplate and didn’t answer my question.