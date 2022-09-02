Letter: GOP lawmakers don’t take climate change seriously

Regarding “Biden signs $740 billion health, climate, tax ‘Inflation Reduction Act’” (Aug. 17): Earth’s climate appears clearly to be changing, as shown by record setting temperatures across the planet, widespread wildfires, extreme drought in the American west, rising sea levels and increases in severe weather events.
I recently wrote Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley as well as Rep. Ann Wagner asking them what the Republican Party’s plan was for addressing this threat and how it would be implemented. I pointed out that most scientists who study the issue believe that climate change is significantly linked to human activity, but that even if one was not absolutely convinced of this, it would seem prudent to act as if this was at least possible and address the issue. I received no response from Hawley or Wagner, and the response from Blunt was clearly boilerplate and didn’t answer my question.
These three lawmakers all voted against the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This legislation, supported strictly by Democrats, contains what by most accounts is the most important legislation in years to address climate change.
How can it be that one of our two major political parties appears to have no plan to avert or mitigate impending climate change-associated disaster?
John Zalewski M.D. • Kirkwood