Letter: GOP lawmakers eager to ban legal birth control methods

Regarding "Fight over birth control looms as Missouri lawmakers prepare for special session" (June 16): I find it astounding that those conservative Republicans still have nothing better to legislate than the ingredients in various birth control methods. Without consulting medical experts, they choose to fixate on whether low-income women should have continued access to certain kinds of birth control.
Why is a special legislative session such a priority for these arrogant, know-it-all Republicans eager to ban perfectly legal birth control methods just because their private moral choices deem otherwise? And when will more of their constituents call out their hypocrisy?
Linda Shore • Creve Coeur