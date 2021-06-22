 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP lawmakers eager to ban legal birth control methods
Letter: GOP lawmakers eager to ban legal birth control methods

Plan B

This undated image made available by Teva Women's Health shows the packaging for their Plan B One-Step (levonorgestrel) tablet, one of the brands known as the "morning-after pill."  (AP Photo/Teva Women's Health)

 The Associated Press

Regarding "Fight over birth control looms as Missouri lawmakers prepare for special session" (June 16): I find it astounding that those conservative Republicans still have nothing better to legislate than the ingredients in various birth control methods. Without consulting medical experts, they choose to fixate on whether low-income women should have continued access to certain kinds of birth control.

Why is a special legislative session such a priority for these arrogant, know-it-all Republicans eager to ban perfectly legal birth control methods just because their private moral choices deem otherwise? And when will more of their constituents call out their hypocrisy?

Linda Shore • Creve Coeur

