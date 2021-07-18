Letter: GOP lawmakers forget the motto: My word is my bond

Regarding “Missouri governor doesn’t want door-to-door vaccine help” (July 8): Gov. Mike Parson continually espouses his belief in Christian family values. At the same time, however, he has broken his promise to the voters by denying Medicaid expansion. He rightfully encourages Missouri residents to receive the coronavirus vaccination, but at the same time refuses to enact proven restrictions to reduce virus spread. Shamefully, Missouri now ranks tied for last in the nation in controlling the spread of the virus.

Parson also has shown how little he cares for the children of our state by refusing to provide the necessary funding for programs to curb and track sexual predators.

Sadly, Parson shares his hypocritical thinking with many other elected officials including Missouri state Sens. Paul Weiland, Andrew Koenig and Bob Onder, to name a few.