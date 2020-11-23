Letter: GOP lawmakers know actions are wrong; they don't care

Regarding the editorial "Trump puts his ego ahead of national security by refusing transition cooperation" (Nov. 17): The Post-Dispatch should stop trying to suggest Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner have a conscience. They know their actions are wrong, and they don’t care. Why should they? Their actions have no consequences. Look at how many people voted for President Donald Trump, who I believe is the most repugnant person to ever hold that office.