Letter: GOP lawmakers know actions are wrong; they don't care

Regarding the editorial "Trump puts his ego ahead of national security by refusing transition cooperation" (Nov. 17): The Post-Dispatch should stop trying to suggest Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner have a conscience. They know their actions are wrong, and they don’t care. Why should they? Their actions have no consequences. Look at how many people voted for President Donald Trump, who I believe is the most repugnant person to ever hold that office.
The citizens of this country vote based on sound bites, not on facts. Fox News commentary is their version of truth. Russia is jealous of the propaganda machine the Republican Party has built. It’s futile for people to make their opinions known to Blunt, Hawley and Wagner. Emails are answered by automated form letters. These politicians simply don’t care.
Steve Hoffmann • Webster Groves
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.