Letter: GOP lawmakers loath to surrender power to the voters

Regarding “Higher bar for Missouri ballot measures OK’d by state House” (Feb. 11): If you haven’t been paying attention to Missouri state politics lately, and you are benefiting from the new Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana laws, it would behoove you to start keeping an eye on them right now.

The Republican-controlled Legislature routinely ignores the will of Missourians. When people get tired of waiting for their representatives to do something good for them, they can utilize a 115-year-old constitutional amendment called the citizen initiative process to put issues on the ballot for a statewide vote. This process gives power back to the citizens to make change from the ground up by collecting 300,000 verified signatures from all around Missouri. Once on the ballot, it must pass with a 60% threshold. It’s hard work; volunteers spend months on it, but it brings positive change.

However, the Missouri GOP hates relinquishing their power to voters, so they’ve introduced voter restriction bills targeting this process. House Bill 79 would increase the number of required signatures to 450,000 and raises the threshold to 67% to pass. Both changes would be nearly impossible to achieve.

I believe Missouri Republicans are actively sabotaging our voter rights. Missourians would be wise keep an eye on their devious actions and speak up about it soon.

Rusti Levin • University City