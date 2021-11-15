Letter: GOP lawmakers must call off radical-right extremists

Regarding "Biden salutes troops as 'spine of America' on Veterans Day" (Nov. 11): Veterans Day last week was the first in 20 years that America has not been involved in a declared war, but we must realize our troops are still on foreign soils and still in harm's way.

However, what is more disturbing is that the Department of Homeland Security warns that "extremists seek violence against members of Congress, teachers, and health officials." Let's now hope we never observe a day honoring brave men and women who risked their lives protecting our Republic from domestic extremists.

But we came close on Jan. 6. Sen. Josh Hawley's antagonizing fist pump that day along with the insane rhetoric from Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado proves the department's warning is very real. Current GOP lawmakers have fueled this threat of violence and terrorism for power and votes. These volatile times are a direct result of their promoting the election-fraud lie.