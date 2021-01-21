 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP lawmakers must reject violence and tell the truth
Letter: GOP lawmakers must reject violence and tell the truth

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Kevin Seefried, second from left, holds a Confederate battle flag as he and other insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. War-like imagery began to take hold in Republican circles after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump's supporters, with some elected officials and party leaders rejecting pleas to tone down rhetoric calling for a second civil war.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Regarding “Self-described militia members from Virginia, Ohio jailed; riot conspiracy among charges” (Jan. 19): Events like the Jan. 6 Capitol riot demand a response from our elected leaders. Rep. Ann Wagner and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley must reclaim their legitimacy to lead. They must carry out two simple tasks:

First, they must tell the truth. There was no widespread election fraud. All three of these lawmakers dallied in the mockery of truth by entertaining Donald Trump’s lies.

Second, they must renounce violence. This means all politically motivated violence, which includes threats and intimidation. This means holding all those who support and incite violence to be held accountable. This means telling their supporters that the courts are the proper place for addressing perceived wrongs. Abraham Lincoln’s quote applies here: “There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law.”

Even if Trump is thankfully gone from the national stage, his stain remains. And those who profited from supporting and not renouncing the lies and violence will have that stain on their own legacy.

Thomas Kibby • Kirkwood

