Letter: GOP lawmakers must reject violence and tell the truth

Regarding “Self-described militia members from Virginia, Ohio jailed; riot conspiracy among charges” (Jan. 19): Events like the Jan. 6 Capitol riot demand a response from our elected leaders. Rep. Ann Wagner and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley must reclaim their legitimacy to lead. They must carry out two simple tasks:

First, they must tell the truth. There was no widespread election fraud. All three of these lawmakers dallied in the mockery of truth by entertaining Donald Trump’s lies.

Second, they must renounce violence. This means all politically motivated violence, which includes threats and intimidation. This means holding all those who support and incite violence to be held accountable. This means telling their supporters that the courts are the proper place for addressing perceived wrongs. Abraham Lincoln’s quote applies here: “There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law.”

Even if Trump is thankfully gone from the national stage, his stain remains. And those who profited from supporting and not renouncing the lies and violence will have that stain on their own legacy.

Thomas Kibby • Kirkwood