Letter: GOP lawmakers need to fight against voter suppression
Letter: GOP lawmakers need to fight against voter suppression

Regarding “GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares” (July 14): Republican attempts to suppress voting is the most dangerous threat imaginable to democracy, and their efforts are the very definition of fascism. There doesn’t seem to be any limit as to how far they will sink to retain power.

The Capitol mob had a cult-like adoration toward a would-be dictator attempting to overturn a free and fair election. Shame on the Republican Party, whose leaders to this day are refusing to admit the truth about Jan. 6 or are staying silent. And now they want to take a wrecking ball to American democracy by their efforts to overturn elections and suppress voting.

Where are our Missouri representatives on this issue? Rep. Ann Wagner and Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt should stand up and be true Americans. They should live up to the “Honorable” part of their titles.

Jerry Klein • St. Louis County

