Letter: GOP lawmakers need to obey the Missouri state motto

Regarding: "GOP Won't Pay to Expand Medicaid" (March 31): Back in the mid-1960s when I was a teacher, students learned a Latin phrase, salus populi suprema lex esto, which means: Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law. This is on the official seal of the state of Missouri. I believe the Missouri Legislature feels that it should say: Let the will of the State Legislature of Missouri be the supreme law.