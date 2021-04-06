 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP lawmakers need to obey the Missouri state motto
0 comments

Letter: GOP lawmakers need to obey the Missouri state motto

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri's seal

The state seal includes grizzly bears and the state motto "Salus populi suprema lex esto" (Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law).

 Photo via www.sos.mo.gov

Regarding: "GOP Won't Pay to Expand Medicaid" (March 31): Back in the mid-1960s when I was a teacher, students learned a Latin phrase, salus populi suprema lex esto, which means: Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law. This is on the official seal of the state of Missouri. I believe the Missouri Legislature feels that it should say: Let the will of the State Legislature of Missouri be the supreme law.

Our GOP lawmakers have certainly not put the people's welfare or wishes above their own desire to overturn the Medicaid expansion vote. Maybe they need to look at our state seal more carefully, and even if they don't understand Latin, I have just translated it for them.

Nancy Wagoner • University City 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports