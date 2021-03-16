Letter: GOP lawmakers representing themselves, not the people

Our representatives in Jefferson City are at it again ("GOP lawmakers move to make it harder to change Missouri constitution," March 10). They don't like that voters legalized medical marijuana, expanded Medicare and changed ethics rules. So they want to make it harder to get issues on the ballot and require two-thirds support of voters for proposals to pass. However, Republicans shot down an amendment proposed by Democrats that would have required support by two-thirds of voters to pass. They also want to put in language to confuse the voters. A judge had previously ruled the language on a ballot question was too confusing and changed it, so now they want to strip that power from judges. Who do they represent?