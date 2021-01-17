Letter: GOP lawmakers rewarded Trump for his bad behavior

Regarding “Enduring 2nd impeachment, Trump stands largely silent, alone” (Jan. 14): Lawmakers should read about Pavlov’s dog experiments. When the dog exhibits a desired behavior, it is given a positive reward, which encourages more desirable behavior. When it exhibits an undesirable behavior, it is given a negative reward or no reward at all, which discourages more undesirable behavior.

We all want our representatives to work for us and do the right thing. Being honest and speaking the truth are desirable behaviors, and they should be rewarded. Dishonesty and spewing lies are undesirable behaviors, and they should be discouraged or at least not rewarded.

Some Republican lawmakers rewarded President Donald Trump’s undesirable behavior for four years, and by so doing, they encouraged more of the same. Had they given him negative feedback by speaking truth to power and calling him out when he lied, they might have trained him not to repeat undesirable behavior. Some Republican lawmakers have been giving our top dog the wrong kind of reward; it’s no wonder he keeps exhibiting undesirable behavior. Or is he just not trainable?

Leo Birchler • St. Charles