Letter: GOP lawmakers seem to think they’re above voters’ will

Regarding “Missouri latest state to thwart voter-approved policies” (May 1): If you stand back and observe someone long enough, they will tell on themselves and reveal their true intentions. In my opinion, that’s certainly true of the Republican-led Missouri Legislature. I believe they have a very dim view of Missouri voters. The most recent example being their refusal to fund Medicaid expansion.

This isn’t a first. Our elected legislators ignored the will of the people when they passed conceal-carry legislation after voters dismissed the idea at the ballot box in 1999. When ethics and redistricting reform won overwhelmingly in 2018, our legislators gutted it by placing on the 2020 ballot a watered-down version of voter-approved reforms. The legislators’ version is what ultimately passed.

Our legislators are indeed telling on themselves, and it’s not pretty. My read of it is that they are placing themselves above the ballot box and the will of the voters. Isn’t that disregarding the basic essence of democracy?

Margaret Welch • St. Louis