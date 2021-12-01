Letter: GOP lawmakers suggest they’re smarter than scientists

Regarding “South African scientists brace for wave propelled by omicron” (Nov. 27): While the world is bracing to battle this new variant, people in Missouri, Texas, Florida, Mississippi and other states are refusing lifesaving vaccines and trusting natural immunity for protection.

I don’t know where Missouri GOP lawmakers received their medical training, but they believe they know what is medically best for us. Medical professionals have proved that mask-wearing and vaccines help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but what do they know? Doctors and nurses may know about polio, measles, broken limbs, cancer and influenza, but as to the virus and its variants, give me a Republican governor or attorney general any day of the week for medical advice.

In Missouri, ask an intensive care unit nurse or doctor whether they have noticed an uptick in patients due to the coronavirus. I am close to suggesting that anti-vaxxers in intensive care units be outfitted with reclining chairs, ice water, and a get-well card. I thank all our hospital staffs and first responders who continue to care for all coronavirus victims, regardless of vaccination status.

Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County