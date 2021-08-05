Letter: GOP leaders’ new vaccine attitude shows their worry

Regarding “GOP’s vaccine push comes with strong words, few actions” (July 22): Is it starting to dawn on Republican politicians that their own voters are mainly the ones right now who are becoming sick from the delta variant? Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly is going to use some of his own campaign funds to pay for radio ads to encourage folks in his home state of Kentucky to get vaccinated. If true, he must be really worried about the upcoming elections next fall and what he will do as he watches his voter numbers drop. What else explains his failure on this up to now? It’s too little too late.
He and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have both allowed this crisis to develop while they went along with Donald Trump and Fox News’ primetime celebrity diatribes and deliberate misinformation about the government. GOP lawmakers rarely challenge the mistruths of Fox’s claims. McConnell and McCarthy want to be leaders, but they refuse to lead, instead deferring to whatever Trump and his minions decide to spew out each day. This is the “leadership” of the Republican party in this time of crisis, and it’s shameful.
Karen Glaub • Wentzvill