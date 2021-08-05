Letter: GOP leaders’ new vaccine attitude shows their worry

Regarding “GOP’s vaccine push comes with strong words, few actions” (July 22): Is it starting to dawn on Republican politicians that their own voters are mainly the ones right now who are becoming sick from the delta variant? Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly is going to use some of his own campaign funds to pay for radio ads to encourage folks in his home state of Kentucky to get vaccinated. If true, he must be really worried about the upcoming elections next fall and what he will do as he watches his voter numbers drop. What else explains his failure on this up to now? It’s too little too late.