Letter: GOP leadership is complicit in advancing Trump's lies

Regarding "Dozens protest search of Trump's house at downtown St. Louis FBI office" (Aug. 15): At some point, does it not become morally repugnant and irresponsible to consider supporting or voting for anyone having anything to do with Donald Trump and Trumpism? Every living GOP Hall-of-Famer from the Cheneys to John Danforth and the Bushes have publicly repudiated everything about Trumpism.

When one of two available political parties goes rogue, it's time to just say no. Blind loyalty to a fraudulent, lie-based political party is inexcusable. People know better. For millions who voted for Trump to not see this rampant corruption and call it out is unconscionable. GOP leadership spews out lies on a systemic basis.

The old law-and-order GOP has become anything but. In my opinion, it now resembles the German Nazi party in the 1930s. Hyperbolic? It seems to me Hitler's propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, and Trump adviser Steve Bannon both believed that if you if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.

Bannon and many of his GOP pupils, including Reps. Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy along with Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, have followed this maxim so very well. It's disgusting. I pray for our country.

Paul Johnson • St. Louis