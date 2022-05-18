 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP-led state legislatures would likely abolish abortion

Missouri Legislature

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

George Will’s column “America’s abortion debate has non-debatable parameters” (May 15) is well-reasoned and articulate. At the end, however, he writes that the broad American majority “might soon have the dignified task of instructing their elected representatives to codify, state by state, community standards about the onset of personhood…. The burden of intelligence, and self-government, is that distinctions must be drawn.”

However, now that the Supreme Court appears ready to abandon this particular “burden,” I am far less confident than Will that the radicalized legislatures, public officials, and voters of Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama, or Texas will be able to draw those distinctions with intelligence, much less in a dignified manner.

John Huxhold • Manchester

0 Comments

