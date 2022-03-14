Letter: GOP legislators tone deaf about St. Louis gun deaths

Regarding "‘I still can’t cry for my baby’: Family mourns St. Louis teen fatally shot in early March" (March 10): My heart aches for the Byrd family on the loss of their son JaDun. Again, guns are used to take an innocent life. But what was worse was a story in that same edition, "Missouri House approves plan to allow guns on public transit." What are lawmakers thinking? Do they not read the paper?

Every day, there are stories about gun violence, yet the Missouri Legislature wants to let concealed guns on public transit. I wonder how the Metro workers feel about this. Also included in the legislation is a drop in age requirement (from 19 to 18) for a concealed carry permit. Oh, and let's not forget that this legislation would also remove the prohibition on carrying a firearm in church, if the gun owner has a permit. Why would anyone need a gun in church?

The Byrd family is just the latest to have someone in their lives lost to them through gun violence. In my opinion, the Legislature couldn't give a damn.

Eileen DiGerolamo • Glendale