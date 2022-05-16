Letter: GOP majority would make climate crisis tougher to mitigate

Regarding “Record-setting heat wave ‘extremely unusual’ for St. Louis” (May 13): Over the last 60 years, U.S. heatwaves have gotten more frequent and lasted longer. Unlike some who continue to be confused, the international scientific community is in full agreement that burning fossil fuels is the major driver of our warming climate, and forceful action must be taken now to limit the rise in global temperature to avoid worsening climate disasters.

The U.S. government recently set a goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, but here’s the kicker: achieving that 50 % cut means we must reduce our emissions five times faster than we did over the last 16 years. That would be quite difficult, and maybe nearly impossible, if Republicans gain control of the House. Then we should expect the same climate inaction as occurred during the Trump administration for at least two years. Those two lost years mean we would then in 2025 have to reduce our emissions at least seven times faster than before.

If we are to avoid the dire consequences of exceeding a 1.5-degree Celsius temperature increase, then there is no time left to suffer a Republican House majority that refuses to deal with the climate crisis. And no time left to allow dangerous climate deniers, like Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin, to misrepresent us in Congress on this critical issue.

Steven Reed • Sunset Hills