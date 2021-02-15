 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP moderates need to get off the bench, save the party
Letter: GOP moderates need to get off the bench, save the party

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "Hey, everyone. Let's choose teams for Extreme Constituent Dodgeball" (Feb. 10): "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” These words by Edmund Burke seem a fitting reply to Schmidt’s column. 

If she doesn’t like the current players on the GOP dodgeball team, then it’s time for some responsible adults to fire the coach and set some new rules for the players. It’s time for some adults to put the focus back on playing a fair game instead of encouraging the team to win by any dirty means they can get away with. Or maybe it’s time to form a new league and ban the old players.

The moderates and loyalists have been taken for granted by the current GOP team. They have been sitting out the games in silence for far too long. Their silence and continued presence on the sidelines indicated their assent to how the game was being played. It’s time for them to stop being the silent kids on the bench and finally be the adults who clean up the game.

Rebecca Mueller • Ferguson 

