Letter: GOP more likely than Democrats to commit election fraud

Regarding “Campaign attorney: Trump won Nevada, despite Biden results” (Nov. 18): I’m just curious, why do people assume that voting fraud, if it exists at all, would be carried out by Democrats trying to deny Donald Trump the presidency? It seems to me with the Trump administration’s demonstrated propensity to lie and cheat, that it would be much more likely for an investigation to turn up fraud from the Republican side rather the opposite.
Robert Blumenshine • St. Louis County
