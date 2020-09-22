Letter: GOP motto: We do what we can get away with

Regarding the editorial "Ginsburg's death forces GOP to reassess its bedrock principles" (Sept. 20): Shortly after Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's death was announced in February of 2016, Republican Senate leaders declared that because Scalia's seat had become vacant during an election year, the Senate would not even consider a nomination from the president.
Sen. Roy Blunt was among the GOP senators who blocked then-President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland nine months before the 2016 election. On "Face of the Nation" Sunday, Blunt justified his 2016 action and his 2020 intended reversal by saying that “in the tradition of the country, when the Senate and the president were in political agreement, no matter what was the election situation, the judges went on the court and other courts. When they weren't in agreement, they didn't. And we were in a situation in 2016 where the White House was controlled by one party, the Senate by another.”
In other words, the principle espoused by Blunt is: We do what we can get away with.
Lynn Sableman • Frontenac
Kathy Dolson • Bel-Nor
