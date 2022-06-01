 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP must stop thinking massacres are cost of doing business

Guests leave Sacred Heart Catholic Church following the joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Regarding "Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals" (June 1): I’ve tried to teach my third grader to take action when she sees a wrong that needs to be righted. As I thought about how to approach the conversation about 19 dead kids her age in Texas, I considered my advice for her to write her elected officials. But what would she write? Would she ask them to please stop considering the blood of my non-voting, heart-beating, 9-year-old friends and me as the cost of doing business in America?

Erin Shetler • St. Charles 

