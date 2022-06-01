Letter: GOP must stop thinking massacres are cost of doing business

Regarding "Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals" (June 1): I’ve tried to teach my third grader to take action when she sees a wrong that needs to be righted. As I thought about how to approach the conversation about 19 dead kids her age in Texas, I considered my advice for her to write her elected officials. But what would she write? Would she ask them to please stop considering the blood of my non-voting, heart-beating, 9-year-old friends and me as the cost of doing business in America?