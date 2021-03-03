 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP needs a biblical lesson about worshiping false gods
Letter: GOP needs a biblical lesson about worshiping false gods

Regarding “Golden Trump statue turns heads at CPAC” (Feb. 28): The recent Conservative Political Action Conference displayed a golden statue of a fit former President Donald Trump. The conference organizers apparently were not familiar with the biblical story of the fatted calf and the warning against worshipping false gods.

Dan Gould • Ballwin

