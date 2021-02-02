Letter: GOP needs to bite the bullet and break with extremists

Regarding " Republicans condemned Trump. Now they're seeking his help. " (Jan. 28): If you are in a deep dark hole, you don't keep digging. The longer the GOP keeps chasing the diminishing Donald Trump groupies, the harder it will be to get out of the hole of chaos and return the Republican Party to something resembling functioning adults who respect the rule of law.

Understandably, those politicians who have thrown their lots in with the gun-toting angry mobs would have to fear those mobs turning on them next if they stand up for truth and justice. That's what happens when you run with the wrong crowd. Now is the time for Republicans to summon inner strength and courage, band together and stand up to the extremists. For those who don't, history will not be kind.