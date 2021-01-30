Letter: GOP needs to break with Trump and form a new party

Regarding “GOP largely sides against holding Trump impeachment trial” (Jan. 26): I continue to be frustrated by the continued tacit endorsement of Donald Trump’s behavior by most of the Republican Party. The recent vote by 45 Republican senators against taking up the impeachment articles amounts to condoning open attempts to steal the election, both by fraud (overt threats of criminal charges against the Georgia secretary of state unless he can “find” additional votes for Trump) or violence (storming the Capitol in at attempt to intimidate Congress into changing the election results). Arguments that we should in essence ignore Trump’s dangerous behavior in the name of unity are a sham — we cannot unify without reinforcing our collective belief in abiding by the results of elections.