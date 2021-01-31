Letter: GOP needs to reclaim its party and let Trump fade away

Regarding “ In Wyoming, Cheney faces blowback for vote to impeach Trump” (Dec. 28): Since World War II, the Republican Party — that stodgy, old, conservative but sensible party — convinced America to elect Dwight Eisenhower to two terms, Richard Nixon to two terms, Ronald Reagan to two terms, George H.W. Bush to one term, and George W. Bush to two terms. Not a bad record.

Then, this same crowd that fostered these presidents allowed itself to be captured by Donald Trump. He never came close to the character of his Republican predecessors. Why are today’s Republicans living in fear of this man? His base is not core Republicans. They are not interested in fiscal conservatism, less federal government and the host of other legitimate issues that constitute the party. Let the Trump gang form their own party — say, the Patriot Party. If the Republican Party could reclaim its origins, Trump and his gang would eventually fade away.