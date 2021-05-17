Letter: GOP nuttiness has now gone way beyond Trump

Regarding the editorial " On anti-Asian hate, Hawley again stands alone on the wrong side of history " (April 24): I didn't think the Republican Party could get any nuttier than Donald Trump, but I was wrong. Missouri has a senator, Josh Hawley, who was the sole member to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

We also have Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (one of the most conservative members) from her leadership position, yet they stay silent on Rep. Matt Gaetz, who allegedly paid a minor to have sex. Another Republican representative, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, said Jan. 6 was not an insurrection and compared it to a "normal tourist visit" on Capitol Hill.