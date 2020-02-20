Letter: GOP obsessed with investigating Hillary Clinton

Regarding the letter, “Bidens, Hillary Clinton really need to be investigated” (Feb. 11): The Republicans’ pathological need to investigate Hillary Clinton will go on ad infinitum.
The letter writer may recall that Republicans started to investigate Clinton in 1992 in connection with the Whitewater investigation, which found her innocent of any criminal wrongdoing. Then came 1993 and Travelgate, in which no criminal charges were filed. That year also found her embroiled in the Vince Foster investigation, in which Foster’s death was ruled a suicide, but true Republicans still aren’t buying it.
The year 1996 also gave us Travelgate, in which Clinton was again exonerated. Some Republicans probably believe she had her fingerprints removed with acid so they couldn’t be detected on the files. In 2012, the Benghazi investigations started and came to the conclusion that there was no intentional misconduct on her part. In 2015, the Republicans wanted the Clinton Foundation investigated, but nothing illegal was found. And from 2015 to 2019, the Clinton email investigation concluded there was no intentional mishandling of classified information.
The Republicans have wasted precious time and untold millions of dollars with their quixotic and twisted anti-Hillary crusades, but I fear it’s not over yet. President Donald Trump has probably convinced himself that "Evil Hillary" should be prosecuted for removing the “do not remove” labels from her bed pillows, followed by Fox News demanding that the Senate investigate her heinous and wanton disregard of the pillow laws. Pillowgate is sure to follow. She cannot go unpunished.
Ed Olsen • Affton