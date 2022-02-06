Letter: GOP obstructionists illogically drove off a fine public servant

Regarding “Anti-vaccination forces push for ouster of Missouri’s public health chief” (Feb. 1): Recently I spent two of the strangest and saddest days I’ve ever had in the past several years in Jefferson City. A handful of Missouri Republican state senators, who are described as the Conservative Caucus, continue to show themselves to be obstructionists.

Donald Kauerauf has been acting director of Health and Human Services for the past several months. His confirmation hearing was last week before the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee chaired by Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan. A vocal group of protesters (and it’s certainly their right to protest) rallied and attended the hearing intent on stopping Kauerauf’s confirmation. He was nominated by Gov. Mike Parson.

The reasons that were voiced against Kauerauf? He believes in vaccines but not mandates. He stated that Missouri’s vaccination rate of 54% is atrocious, and it is. He also believes that public health professionals should guide public health. How outrageous.

Kauerauf’s faith was questioned. His commitment to opposing abortion access was questioned. Everything about the man indicated he is a long-term public health professional dedicated to the common good, but that’s not good enough for the Republicans in the Missouri Senate. They got their wish. He has resigned.

It’s easy to obstruct, but this small, vocal group of senators cannot govern. There’s too darned much dysfunction at every level of government. Good luck trying to run essential government services when qualified professionals do not want to work for you.

Steve Butz • St. Louis

Missouri State Representative, 81st District