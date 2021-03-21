Letter: GOP only pleads for bipartisanship when in the minority

Regarding the letter “Sen. Manchin is right: Bilateralism is the way forward” (March 12): I would love to see all lawmakers possess a better tolerance for bipartisan participation. But it seems that the GOP’s plea for bipartisanship only comes when they are in the minority.

Five years ago, when a Supreme Court seat needed to be filled, I noted no bipartisanship for even entertaining then-president Barack Obama’s choice, Merrick Garland, who was considered a political moderate. Four years ago, when the Republicans controlled the House, Senate and White House, I didn’t notice any consideration for a Democrat’s point of view. Two years ago, when a Democratic House submitted bills to the Senate, then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t even bring them up for discussion.

And now, when a pandemic relief bill was voted on and supported by 75% of the country, not one Republican voted for it.