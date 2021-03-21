 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP only pleads for bipartisanship when in the minority
0 comments

Letter: GOP only pleads for bipartisanship when in the minority

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
What's inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks before the final vote on the Senate version of the COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

 HOGP

Regarding the letter “Sen. Manchin is right: Bilateralism is the way forward” (March 12): I would love to see all lawmakers possess a better tolerance for bipartisan participation. But it seems that the GOP’s plea for bipartisanship only comes when they are in the minority.

Five years ago, when a Supreme Court seat needed to be filled, I noted no bipartisanship for even entertaining then-president Barack Obama’s choice, Merrick Garland, who was considered a political moderate. Four years ago, when the Republicans controlled the House, Senate and White House, I didn’t notice any consideration for a Democrat’s point of view. Two years ago, when a Democratic House submitted bills to the Senate, then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t even bring them up for discussion.

And now, when a pandemic relief bill was voted on and supported by 75% of the country, not one Republican voted for it.

President Joe Biden has been known for his bipartisan work, as opposed to Donald Trump’s public disparagement of the Democrats in Congress. So I see us on the best path in years for bipartisan work if the Republicans can drop their egos and work for the betterment of the country. I think it’s time for Republicans to stop crying and start working.

Susan Schreiner • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports