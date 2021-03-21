Letter: GOP only pleas for bipartisanship when in the minority

Regarding the letter “Sen. Manchin is right: Bilateralism is the way forward” (March 12): I would love to see all lawmakers possess a better tolerance for bipartisan participation. But it seems that the GOP’s plea for bipartisanship only comes when they are in the minority.
Five years ago, when a Supreme Court seat needed to be filled, I noted no bipartisanship for even entertaining then-president Barack Obama’s choice, Merrick Garland, who was considered a political moderate. Four years ago, when the Republicans controlled the House, Senate and White House, I didn’t notice any consideration for a Democrat’s point of view. Two years ago, when a Democratic House submitted bills to the Senate, then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t even bring them up for discussion.
And now, when a pandemic relief bill was voted on and supported by 75% of the country, not one Republican voted for it.
President Joe Biden has been known for his bipartisan work, as opposed to Donald Trump’s public disparagement of the Democrats in Congress. So I see us on the best path in years for bipartisan work if the Republicans can drop their egos and work for the betterment of the country. I think it’s time for Republicans to stop crying and start working.