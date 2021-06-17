Letter: GOP only wants to stop illegal voting, not legal voting

Regarding the letter " Call GOP’s bluff and embrace their voting restrictions " (June 11): The water supply in University City must be tainted. In my opinion, it seems that every letter writer from there is a left-wing zealot.

The Republicans are not attempting to suppress legal voting, only illegal voting. To suggest that voter identification restricts voters of color is pure racism. Do you truly believe if you are not white, you do not have the ability to acquire appropriate voter identification credentials? I have a lot of Black friends that would take offense at this stupidity. I believe vote harvesting and mail-in ballots are rife with fraud. Just because you cannot prove something does not mean it does not exist.