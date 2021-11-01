Letter: GOP opposes democracy and undermines rule of law

Regarding “Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill” (Oct. 20): As a centrist and having no party affiliation, I need to express my total exasperation with the Republican Party. The fact they have put their power first and foremost over the rule of law leads me to believe we are on our way out of democracy.
Those representing Missouri should all be ashamed of their egregious behavior. I’m thinking specifically of Gov. Mike Parson, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and Rep. Ann Wagner. They vote against curbing climate change, creating a Jan. 6 commission, increasing voting access, acknowledging women’s reproductive rights and enforcing a subpoena against Steve Bannon. These are just few instances why I cannot ever vote Republican and cannot respect anyone who could ever cast a Republican vote.
Stu Leventhal • Wildwood