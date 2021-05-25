Letter: GOP prefers whitewash over accountability and truth

Regarding the AP fact check article, "Senate GOP misrepresents Jan. 6 riot panel" (May 23): The Jan. 6 Capitol riot is forcing the Republican Party to choose between truth and hypocrisy. There was a time when truth would be the obvious choice, but today's partisan leaders seem to have other priorities. House members, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and senators like Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, have expressed opposition to a congressional probe into the causes and consequences of the only home-grown assault on Congress in our nation's history. This is in contrast to the six congressional investigations lasting over two years launched by Republicans, including McCarthy and many current members, into the 2012 Benghazi diplomatic compound attacks — attacks a continent away and which resulted in fewer casualties.