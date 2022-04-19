 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: GOP pushes cultural controversy just to fire up the base

  • 0

Regarding “Culture issues, voting take center stage in Missouri House” (April 14): With high gas prices and inflation, you would think that finding solutions to those issues would be the main focus of the Missouri Legislature this session. But you’d be wrong. Lawmakers’ focus has been on controlling women’s health care choices, bullying children who are different and embarrassing the state in general. There is a good reason for this. There is an election coming up, and the base has to be excited. Lawmakers also know  that there is no government solution to global supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

Denis Beganovic • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News