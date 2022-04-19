Letter: GOP pushes cultural controversy just to fire up the base

Regarding “Culture issues, voting take center stage in Missouri House” (April 14): With high gas prices and inflation, you would think that finding solutions to those issues would be the main focus of the Missouri Legislature this session. But you’d be wrong. Lawmakers’ focus has been on controlling women’s health care choices, bullying children who are different and embarrassing the state in general. There is a good reason for this. There is an election coming up, and the base has to be excited. Lawmakers also know that there is no government solution to global supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.