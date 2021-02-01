 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP quandary: convict Trump or let him run in 2024?
Letter: GOP quandary: convict Trump or let him run in 2024?

Regarding “Republicans condemned Trump. Now they’re seeking his help.” (Jan. 29): Republican senators should now ask themselves which is worse: convicting Donald Trump or Trump dominating the party and running again? Trump is entirely responsible for his thousands of followers who stormed the Capitol. He encouraged his base to storm the building, eliminate politicians who refused to change election results, and spur insurrection and treason — all of which threaten our democracy.

On Jan. 6, I saw a television interview with a man and his son from southern Missouri. The father said he got a letter from the president asking him to send money and show up to help him get back his presidency. So they came with a bus full of like-minded conspiracy theorists. Trump told them to walk down to the Capitol with him via Pennsylvania Avenue (which Trump did not do) and take back their country. Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz encouraged this way of thinking by claiming the election was full of fraud.

If Trump is not convicted and forbidden to hold political office again, assaults on our democracy by him and his followers will continue. Now is the time for the Republicans to take back their party.

Nancy Adams • Florissant

