Letter: GOP restricting Sunshine Laws is a threat to democracy

Regarding “Missouri lawmakers look to throw a little shade on the Sunshine Law” (March 7): Currently, Missouri has one of the best Sunshine Laws in the nation, but there are a handful of measures aimed at restrictions.

One of the proposals is to charge exorbitant fees for public records. The state already has the ability to charge for requested records. What is being proposed are fees so high that they would be beyond the ability of most to pay. Public records belong to the public, the people who have paid for them.

Another proposed changes could also seriously restrict which government meetings are considered “public” and open for Missourians to attend. This would limit citizen participation in government meetings. Attending public meetings provides an opportunity for members of the public to make their opinions known and to be part of the decision-making process. If we want to know about proposed projects in our communities, such as an asphalt plant, an incinerator or a fertilizer plant, we need a strong Sunshine Law. Limiting public access to government records and meetings threatens the public’s right to know.

Governmental accountability through transparency and citizen participation is the fundamental basis for democracy. The existing Sunshine Laws must be protected.

Barbara Chicherio • University City