Letter: GOP’s goal is to let oligarchs control the country

Regarding Janet Y. Jackson’s column “Rural Missourians do themselves a disservice with GOP loyalty” (Sept. 29): Jackson has finally said what we need voters to understand about the current GOP — the Grand Obstructionist Party. The Republicans are just following plans laid out for them in the 1970s and 1980s.

In the early 1970s, leaders of some of the country’s largest and richest corporations could see the writing on the wall as environmentalism was becoming more popular. Coincidentally, in 1971, right before he was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, conservative Justice Lewis Powell wrote a memo to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that was a blueprint for corporate domination of American democracy. It laid out a multi-decade plan to shift power back to corporate America.

The plan worked so well that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky can now make all the decisions and our elected senators fall into line. After giving his good friends in industry a huge tax cut in 2017, McConnell is just sitting on the sidelines criticizing the Democrats who want to make life a little better for the rest of us.