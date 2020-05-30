Letter: GOP’s record of racism outstrips that of Democrats

Regarding “Biden unlikely to pick minority woman as running mate” (May 26): The letter writer seemed to be upset by former Vice President Joe Biden not immediately selecting a minority woman as his running mate. He claims Democrats are racists and do no want to give power to a “radical group … they can’t control.” The writer acknowledges that the Democrats will nominate and elect a minority member for president, yet as racists, they will not nominate a minority member for vice president. This is not a well-thought-out argument.
I admit there are plenty of old, white Democratic Party leaders, but the whiteness of the Republican Party is astounding. In addition, it’s clear that the Democratic Party, more so than the Republican Party, is open to sharing political and economic power with minorities.
And as far as racism residing in the Democratic Party more than the Republican Party, I ask you, which major party candidate in 2016 launched his candidacy by calling Mexicans murderers and rapists?
The initial letter was nothing more than a meager attempt to espouse misinformation, just as the Russians did in 2016. There is a good reason why most blacks vote blue. They have a pretty keen eye when it comes to racism.
Larry Bowman • Oakville
