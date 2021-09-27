Letter: GOP’s stolen-election myth has origins in fascism

Regarding the editorial “Trump’s big lie is now standard GOP strategy. Candidates who use it should pay.” ( Sept. 24): The term “big lie” should be all in capital letters. When invoking this phrase, readers should be reminded that Adolf Hitler, the Nazis and other fascists used a big lie to take power.

Telling a big lie is a well-established propaganda technique in the fascism playbook. Hitler described the technique in Mein Kampf as putting forward a lie so big that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”

If the Editorial Board lacks the courage to call out the far-right GOP for what it is — fascism — it think it should refrain from using the “big lie” in its commentaries. Diluting the term and divorcing it from its fascist origins, in my opinion, serves no one other than fascists who would prefer that people forget what it means.

Alexis Gabrielson • Columbia, Mo.