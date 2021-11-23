 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP sanctions violent video, sends horrid message
Trump endorses Gosar one day after House censure

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, takes an elevator as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a resolution to formally rebuke him for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. In addition to the official censure, House Democrats want to oust him from his seats on the House Oversight Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding “House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke” (Nov. 18): The anime video tweeted by Rep. Paul Gosar depicted himself violently attacking President Joe Biden and viciously killing a Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. This video was no longer a “cartoon” (as Gosar claims) once the faces of the Biden and Ocasio-Cortez were superimposed on the cartoon characters. It became an attack on the people depicted, not ideas or policies. Gosar has defiantly refused to apologize (and since his censure hearing, he has even retweeted the video).

I find this type of rhetoric and actions reprehensible, no matter the political affiliation. What I find even more disturbing is that 207 of his Republican colleagues voted against censure (including all of Missouri’s GOP House delegation). Many of these individuals publicly espouse family values, Christian ethos and the sanctity of life.

I challenge each of the 207 Republicans to do some significant soul-searching. Is it OK to post a video and show no remorse for depicting an attack on the president and killing a congresswoman? Is this the message they want to send to their children, grandchildren and American citizens?

Mary Lou Vehige • Wentzville

