Letter: GOP seems increasingly out of touch with constituents

Regarding the letter "Press must offer more proof of Trump’s alleged wrongs" (Aug. 20): I believe it is a citizen's right to question the FBI as well as the U.S. Supreme Court. But former President Donald Trump's supporters should not be targeting their anger at the FBI. If they knew anything about federal law, they would know that the FBI was acting under the approval of a judge who agreed a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago was justified.