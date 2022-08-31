Letter: GOP seems increasingly out of touch with constituents

Regarding the letter "Press must offer more proof of Trump’s alleged wrongs" (Aug. 20): I believe it is a citizen's right to question the FBI as well as the U.S. Supreme Court. But former President Donald Trump's supporters should not be targeting their anger at the FBI. If they knew anything about federal law, they would know that the FBI was acting under the approval of a judge who agreed a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago was justified.
In my opinion regarding the Supreme Court, we only have ourselves to blame for the politically driven decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Justices knew that, by letting the states decide the issue, most Republican states would eliminate abortion.
The voters are to blame for voting for all those GOP candidates for the past 10 years. Since Kansas voters recently showed how they feel about abortion, changes may be in offing, even in red states.
Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters