Letter: GOP seems only to accept election results if they win
Letter: GOP seems only to accept election results if they win

I think I’m beginning to understand the 2020 presidential election, and it is very simple: Many Republicans only accept the results of an election if their candidate wins. Losing is not an acceptable option. They bombard courts at every level to bully them into submission, and they continue to cast doubts about the courts’ rulings, all in a futile effort to change the outcome. Every wild card in a shady deck is played in an attempt to nullify the peoples’ will. Evil conspiracies are concocted and spread daily on right-wing news sources by self-appointed pundits.

This could possibly be the new normal for their party. Rest in peace, GOP. President Donald Trump remains the biggest loser, over and over again, ever to run for this office. I, for one, have grown weary of the GOP’s attempts to change the result.

Mary Morgan • Oakville

