Letter: GOP senators should be concerned about history

I was amazed and appalled that Senate Republicans claimed that there was no crime, or even a quid pro quo committed when President Donald Trump withheld $391 million in desperately needed military aid to Ukraine. Isn’t that extortion? One definition of extortion is the crime of getting something of value from someone else by the use of force or threats. This seems pretty clear to me.
If Republican senators were so afraid of President Trump that they couldn’t at least call witnesses, then they are a sorry bunch indeed. These are U.S. senators, after all, and are thus very powerful elected officials. They serve six-year terms, and most of them are not up for reelection for at least another two to four years. They should really be more concerned with how history will look down at them than with defending this corrupt and profoundly immoral president.
Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves