Letter: GOP Senators should reconsider voting for Trump

I believe that if the Senate’s vote on removing President Donald Trump from office could be by secret ballot, many Republican senators would vote to remove him since he is so obviously guilty. Of course a secret ballot is not possible. However, I want to remind senators that if he is removed, he would no longer have the powers he now has and could not “punish” them. Furthermore, if he is removed, he could hardly be the party’s candidate in next year’s election, thereby making it possible for one, or maybe several, of them to run.
Bill McMullan • Shrewsbury