Letter: GOP senators tried to stop pork barrel spending

Emir Hadzic and Jon Stewart

Emir Hadzic, of Wildwood, right, talks to comedian and activist Jon Stewart outside the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 2 as veterans lobbied for the Pact Act. 

 Twitter screengrab

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Veteran helps push GOP to retreat on burn pit aid. ‘Activism works.’" (Aug. 3): In my opinion, this was a one-sided hit piece. I’m sorry Messenger's Wildwood neighbor wasted his time traveling to Washington to demonstrate against GOP no votes on this much deserved legislation. He should have demonstrated against the Democratic legislators who changed the status of $400 billion worth of the bill’s discretionary spending. In my opinion, this would be subject to their pork barrel spending whims. The GOP Senate holdouts were willing to take the bad press to keep a good chunk of our tax dollars from going down the toilet once it was divvied up among the Democrats who concocted this thinly veiled ploy.

Richard Stepp • Wildwood  

0 Comments

