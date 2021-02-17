 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP senators will have to answer for Trump support
date 2021-02-17

Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

In this image from video, Republican senators and staff talk on the floor after a vote on the motion to allow witnesses in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Regarding "Russian hack of US agencies exposed supply chain weaknesses" (Jan. 25): As I hear more about the immense cybersecurity hack experts say came from Russia, I recall how former president Donald Trump responded by saying, “Maybe it was China.” It brings back the memory of watching him stand next to Russian President Vladimir Putin and tell the world he has no reason not to believe Putin's denial of interfering in our elections. Then there was the time Trump refused to take Russia to task for putting bounties on U.S. soldiers' heads.

GOP senators might have refused to hold Trump accountable for the Capitol riot on a technicality, one that I think even a high school debate team could successfully counter, but they clearly represent the party of Trump, and they have a lot to answer for in the next elections. A demagogue doesn’t get anywhere without a gallery of fools paving the way.

L. Gonsalves • Oakville 

