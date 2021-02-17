Letter: GOP senators will have to answer for Trump support

Regarding "Russian hack of US agencies exposed supply chain weaknesses" (Jan. 25): As I hear more about the immense cybersecurity hack experts say came from Russia, I recall how former president Donald Trump responded by saying, “Maybe it was China.” It brings back the memory of watching him stand next to Russian President Vladimir Putin and tell the world he has no reason not to believe Putin's denial of interfering in our elections. Then there was the time Trump refused to take Russia to task for putting bounties on U.S. soldiers' heads.