Letter: GOP should be careful when a making deal with devil

Regarding the Michael Gerson’s column “What if the Jan. 6 report is compelling — and doesn’t really matter?” (Dec. 19): So many of us have been dumbfounded by seemingly intelligent GOP politicians’ loyalty to former President Donald Trump. They support his lies and crimes despite all concrete evidence showing that he is anti-American, self-serving and dangerous. I believe his followers mostly know better, but they have no choice to support him now, for the sake of their own personal safety and that of their families.

They have thrown their lot in with angry mobs of gun-toting anarchists. These highly armed influential and unsavory groups have put them in power. Now the tables have turned, and the dark money groups are calling the shots.

So many GOP legislators are beholden to these dangerous groups. Just look at the about-face Missouri candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Greitens made regarding the Second Amendment Preservation Act after being scolded by some guy on a YouTube rant. Maybe if we finance around-the-clock security for GOP lawmakers and their families, some of these elected leaders will find the will to come to their senses.